$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will report $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is ($0.02). AeroVironment posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $3.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.17. AeroVironment had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $92.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.50.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $117.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.41 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.17. AeroVironment has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $143.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment in the 3rd quarter worth $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AeroVironment by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 23,125 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 201,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 61,825 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, supports, and operates a portfolio of products and services for government agencies and businesses. The company supplies unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and related services primarily to organizations within the U.S. Department of Defense and to international allied governments; and tactical missile systems and related services to organizations within the U.S.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.