-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) to post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices posted earnings per share of ($0.02) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full year earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.04. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for ANGI Homeservices.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). ANGI Homeservices had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. ANGI Homeservices has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $119,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 318,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,807,341.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Oisin Hanrahan sold 70,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.85, for a total transaction of $829,665.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 211,653 shares in the company, valued at $2,508,088.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 211,051 shares of company stock worth $3,113,747. 17.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $139,910,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,128,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,000,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 704,106 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,457,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314,782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,252,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,532,000 after acquiring an additional 558,772 shares during the last quarter. 13.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. ANGI Homeservices has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,432.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

ANGI Homeservices Company Profile

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

