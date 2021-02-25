-$0.03 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings. Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.08). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.16% and a negative net margin of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $125.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.22 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NET shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $30.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Shares of NET stock opened at $76.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.64. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $95.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.97 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 118,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.42, for a total transaction of $9,912,965.44. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $530,204.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,710.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 661,628 shares of company stock valued at $54,227,925. Corporate insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $314,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

