$0.15 EPS Expected for ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) to report $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for ATN International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.15. ATN International reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 350%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ATN International will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.51 to $0.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.55 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ATN International.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.84). ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sidoti raised their price objective on shares of ATN International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of ATN International from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ATN International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,947 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,071 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 5,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ATN International by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

ATN International stock opened at $45.09 on Thursday. ATN International has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.45 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in North America, the Caribbean, Bermuda, and India. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides wireless services, including voice and data services to retail customers in Bermuda, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands; and wireline services, such as voice and data services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

