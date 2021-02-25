-$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) will report earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cutera’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Cutera reported earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 73.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Cutera will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.71. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cutera.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. Cutera had a negative return on equity of 61.21% and a negative net margin of 18.83%.

CUTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cutera from $28.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cutera currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,659,915 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $64,130,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cutera by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after buying an additional 69,025 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Cutera by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,338,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,270,000 after buying an additional 84,500 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 633,404 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $12,016,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voce Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cutera by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voce Capital Management LLC now owns 545,396 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,346,000 after buying an additional 59,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

Cutera stock traded down $1.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.72. The company had a trading volume of 93,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,623. Cutera has a 52 week low of $9.07 and a 52 week high of $38.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.73 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

