$0.16 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to post $0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.62. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ZIX.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ZIX in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ZIX in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on ZIX in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. ZIX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

ZIXI stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 570,916. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07. ZIX has a 1 year low of $2.84 and a 1 year high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $527.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in ZIX by 2,745.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 10,982 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ZIX in the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ZIX in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

ZIX Company Profile

Zix Corporation provides email encryption, data loss prevention (DLP), threat protection, and archiving for the secure exchange of email in the United States. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery; Email Encryption Service that allows a user to send encrypted email to any email user anywhere and on any Internet-enabled device; cloud-based cybersecurity solutions; and e-signatures and secure file sharing solutions.

