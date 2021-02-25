$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) This Quarter

Analysts expect BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) to post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for BGC Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. BGC Partners posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BGC Partners will report full year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BGC Partners.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. BGC Partners had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 40.10%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BGC Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:BGCP traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.57. 58,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,047,083. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.37 and a beta of 1.76. BGC Partners has a twelve month low of $2.07 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGCP. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BGC Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BGC Partners by 958.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BGC Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a brokerage and financial technology company in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Asia, France, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, foreign exchange, equities, energy and commodities, insurance, and futures.

