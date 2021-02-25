-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Franklin Covey Co. (NYSE:FC) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Covey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.13). Franklin Covey posted earnings of $0.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 325%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Covey will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Franklin Covey.

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. Franklin Covey had a negative net margin of 5.20% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Franklin Covey in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Franklin Covey from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of FC stock traded up $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $26.65. 107,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,382. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.06 million, a PE ratio of -38.07, a PEG ratio of 50.71 and a beta of 1.64. Franklin Covey has a twelve month low of $12.61 and a twelve month high of $33.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Franklin Covey by 303.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,975 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 25,554 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 516,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 46,191 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 381,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Covey by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Covey during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Covey

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

