$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) will report earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.31. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.65 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Heritage-Crystal Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

HCCI traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $26.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,383. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $11.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $635.33 million, a PE ratio of 132.40, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.91.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after purchasing an additional 446,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter valued at $783,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 508.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. 61.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance services industries in North America. It operates in two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

