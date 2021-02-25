-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). Sorrento Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.41) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.13). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $6.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sorrento Therapeutics.

SRNE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

NASDAQ SRNE traded down $0.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.12. 758,791 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,298,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 2.70. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.55 and a 12-month high of $19.39.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRNE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,619,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 206.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,742,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,618 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 17.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,708,587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,072 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 209.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,370,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,277,000 after purchasing an additional 927,446 shares during the period. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 250.0% during the fourth quarter. STA Wealth Management LLC now owns 577,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 412,500 shares during the period. 27.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches.

