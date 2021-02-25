$0.30 EPS Expected for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Boston Scientific’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Boston Scientific reported earnings of $0.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific will report full year earnings of $1.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.72 to $1.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Scientific.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

BSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Boston Scientific from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Boston Scientific from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.54.

In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 46,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.53, for a total value of $1,561,961.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Pierce sold 1,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $56,392.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 109,422 shares of company stock worth $3,912,773. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSX. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 495.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 62,922 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 52,352 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 41,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,697 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,017,000 after acquiring an additional 41,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 1,082,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,912,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BSX traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $39.50. The company had a trading volume of 249,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,201,082. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $24.10 and a 1-year high of $42.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.27 and its 200-day moving average is $37.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.87.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

