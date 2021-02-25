$0.35 EPS Expected for American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce $0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. American River Bankshares posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 45.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.44. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 22.23% and a return on equity of 7.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of American River Bankshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

American River Bankshares stock opened at $15.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.07 million, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $15.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. American River Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in American River Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $220,000. BHZ Capital Management LP grew its position in American River Bankshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 32,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in American River Bankshares by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 207,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 66,979 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial and residential real estate construction, residential real estate, agriculture, consumer, and other installment and term loans, as well as other customary banking services.

