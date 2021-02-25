$0.37 EPS Expected for First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Financial Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. First Financial Bankshares posted earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.35 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Financial Bankshares.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 38.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered First Financial Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 47,617 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 110,226 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 0.3% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 195,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,447,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 70,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FFIN stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $45.97. The company had a trading volume of 345,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 429,472. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.96. First Financial Bankshares has a 12-month low of $20.70 and a 12-month high of $47.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

