-$0.38 EPS Expected for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) will announce ($0.38) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Liquidia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.35) and the lowest is ($0.40). Liquidia reported earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia will report full-year earnings of ($1.76) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.72). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($1.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.16). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Liquidia.

LQDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 16th. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Liquidia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.45.

In other Liquidia news, major shareholder Eshelman Ventures, Llc sold 13,524 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total value of $41,248.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,512,042 shares of company stock worth $4,538,503. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidia by 534.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 5,273 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Philadelphia Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Liquidia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 36.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Liquidia has a 1 year low of $2.53 and a 1 year high of $12.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.67 and a quick ratio of 5.67.

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies.

