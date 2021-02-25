$0.42 EPS Expected for Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Boot Barn’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Boot Barn posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 133.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Boot Barn will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.37. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Boot Barn.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Boot Barn’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

BOOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Boot Barn from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.46.

BOOT stock traded down $1.93 on Thursday, reaching $63.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 715,819. Boot Barn has a 52 week low of $8.03 and a 52 week high of $69.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.04.

In other Boot Barn news, CFO Gregory V. Hackman sold 54,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total transaction of $3,106,131.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,602,132.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,557,222 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1,580.6% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

