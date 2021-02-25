-$0.43 EPS Expected for Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Magenta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.37). Magenta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.59) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Magenta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.74) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.77) to ($1.70). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.98) to ($1.55). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Magenta Therapeutics.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

MGTA has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGTA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 641.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,206 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 14.2% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 61,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 7,668 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 19.5% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 12,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 11.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Magenta Therapeutics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics stock traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.35. 669,799 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 333,789. The company has a market cap of $499.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.46. Magenta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $12.63. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.66.

About Magenta Therapeutics

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to extend the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. Thecompany is developing C100, C200, and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a novel stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent acute graft and host diseases.

See Also: How mutual funds make money

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Magenta Therapeutics (MGTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.