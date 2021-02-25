$0.45 EPS Expected for Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.38. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.19. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVCY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.90. 29,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,037. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $223.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.82. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 50,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Central Valley Community Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.23% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

