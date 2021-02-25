$0.48 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.46. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $2.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. UDR’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of UDR from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total transaction of $4,657,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,251,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,560,081.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $3,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,371,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,792,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in UDR by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,121,000 after acquiring an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in UDR by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $422,011,000 after acquiring an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in UDR by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 116,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,469,000 after acquiring an additional 46,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:UDR traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $42.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,102. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.79. UDR has a 12-month low of $29.20 and a 12-month high of $50.15.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.23%.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

