$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAIN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 474,624 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,111,000 after purchasing an additional 197,298 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $3,858,000. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 160,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,006,000 after purchasing an additional 110,212 shares during the last quarter. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MAIN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 574,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

