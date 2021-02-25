$0.50 Earnings Per Share Expected for Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Main Street Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.51. Main Street Capital posted earnings of $0.62 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.
On average, analysts expect that Main Street Capital will report full-year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Main Street Capital.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.
NYSE MAIN traded down $1.01 on Thursday, reaching $35.70. The company had a trading volume of 574,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.22 and its 200 day moving average is $31.37. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $40.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.40%.
About Main Street Capital
Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.
