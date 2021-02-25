$0.53 EPS Expected for First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) will post $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Busey’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. First Busey reported earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Busey will report full-year earnings of $1.98 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $2.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for First Busey.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). First Busey had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 22.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Busey in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of First Busey stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.52. 16,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,202. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.13. First Busey has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $24.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.23 dividend. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%. First Busey’s payout ratio is presently 42.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in First Busey by 702.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 456.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 46.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

