-$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will report ($0.67) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Insmed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.54) and the lowest is ($0.79). Insmed posted earnings of ($0.59) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($2.66) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.79) to ($2.54). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($2.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.40) to ($2.28). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The business had revenue of $41.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.59) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on INSM shares. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Insmed in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Insmed from $42.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Shares of NASDAQ INSM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.16. 1,316,323 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 833,555. Insmed has a 52-week low of $12.09 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a current ratio of 7.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.33.

In other Insmed news, Director Alfred Altomari sold 20,000 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.57, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,938 shares in the company, valued at $828,516.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Pellizzari sold 21,550 shares of Insmed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $963,069.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,150 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,674. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Insmed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insmed during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 181.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Insmed by 325.4% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period.

Insmed

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

