$0.75 Earnings Per Share Expected for BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) to post earnings per share of $0.75 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for BankUnited’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.87. BankUnited reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 327.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for BankUnited.

Get BankUnited alerts:

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.10 million.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKU. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of BankUnited from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of BankUnited stock opened at $42.80 on Thursday. BankUnited has a 1 year low of $13.47 and a 1 year high of $43.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.61. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

In other news, CEO Rajinder P. Singh sold 14,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $431,502.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 412,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,327,378.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in BankUnited by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of BankUnited by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after acquiring an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 219,789 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the period. 97.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BankUnited (BKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BankUnited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BankUnited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.