$0.86 Earnings Per Share Expected for Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) will report earnings of $0.86 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.92 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.77. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings per share of $0.80 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $4.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $4.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.88 to $5.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $143.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 18.92%. Silicon Motion Technology’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Silicon Motion Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $63.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.80.

Silicon Motion Technology stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 597,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,612. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.55 and its 200 day moving average is $43.71. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $26.72 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is currently 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 66.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

