$0.88 EPS Expected for Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) to post earnings per share of $0.88 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Webster Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.78. Webster Financial posted earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Webster Financial will report full year earnings of $3.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.38 to $4.08. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Webster Financial.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 9.30%.

A number of brokerages have commented on WBS. Compass Point upgraded Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $38.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler cut Webster Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Webster Financial from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.70.

NYSE WBS traded down $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $56.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,433. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Webster Financial has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.31%.

In other Webster Financial news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total value of $192,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,703.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Pettie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,630,573.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $644,250 in the last three months. 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $997,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Webster Financial by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 356,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,027,000 after acquiring an additional 95,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Webster Financial by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 377,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,927,000 after acquiring an additional 42,365 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Webster Financial by 180.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Institutional investors own 86.72% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking.

