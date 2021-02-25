0Chain Trading Down 13.9% Over Last Week (ZCN)

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 25th. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. One 0Chain token can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00001195 BTC on major exchanges. 0Chain has a market cap of $28.20 million and $469,450.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000496 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 24.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00035443 BTC.

0Chain Profile

ZCN is a token. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 tokens. The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

0Chain Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

