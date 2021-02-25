0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Down 36.5% Over Last Week

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 25th. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000797 BTC on major exchanges. 0xBitcoin has a market cap of $2.16 million and $343,071.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded 36.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a token. It launched on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

