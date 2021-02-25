$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) to announce sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Iron Mountain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.04 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.06 billion. Iron Mountain reported sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Iron Mountain will report full year sales of $4.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.15 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $4.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.16 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Iron Mountain.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share.

NYSE IRM opened at $34.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.33, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day moving average of $29.12. Iron Mountain has a one year low of $21.00 and a one year high of $41.32.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 46,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $1,806,969.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 80,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,145,801.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,783 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $510,580.05. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,032 shares of company stock valued at $3,539,343. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IRM. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter worth $262,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at about $777,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,368,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,827,000 after purchasing an additional 9,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

