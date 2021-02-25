-$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Analysts expect Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) to report ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.00) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.37). Zymeworks reported earnings per share of ($0.64) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full-year earnings of ($4.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.15) to ($4.44). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($5.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.46) to ($4.93). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by $0.49. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 44.06% and a negative net margin of 569.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZYME. Barclays dropped their price target on Zymeworks from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Zymeworks in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Zymeworks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.11.

Shares of Zymeworks stock traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.47. 490,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,706. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 0.75. Zymeworks has a 12-month low of $20.33 and a 12-month high of $59.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.43.

In other Zymeworks news, CEO Ali Tehrani sold 850 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,433,625.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Diana Hausman sold 6,032 shares of Zymeworks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $332,483.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,028.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,583 shares of company stock valued at $1,750,032. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,457,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of bio-therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ZW25, a bispecific antibody that is in Phase I and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and other tumors; and ZW49, a bispecific antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing cancers.

