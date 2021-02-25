$1.76 EPS Expected for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) to announce $1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for UGI’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. UGI reported earnings per share of $1.56 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UGI will report full year earnings of $2.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.11 to $3.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UGI.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. UGI had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 13.70%. UGI’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on UGI shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of UGI in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

UGI opened at $40.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.25. UGI has a 52 week low of $21.75 and a 52 week high of $40.64. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is 49.44%.

In other news, Director Ted A. Dosch acquired 10,000 shares of UGI stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.46 per share, with a total value of $374,600.00. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in UGI by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,718,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $724,315,000 after purchasing an additional 71,413 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of UGI by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,963,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,619,000 after acquiring an additional 236,175 shares during the period. Snyder Capital Management L P increased its position in shares of UGI by 5.4% during the third quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 2,904,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $95,786,000 after acquiring an additional 150,024 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of UGI by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,822,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,661,000 after acquiring an additional 313,236 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of UGI by 2.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,043,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $67,379,000 after acquiring an additional 44,677 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

