1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading Down 9.9%

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS)’s stock price was down 9.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.58 and last traded at $27.90. Approximately 1,276,776 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,151,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.96.

FLWS has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.75.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $877.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.52 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $520,327.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,714,676.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Shea sold 50,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.38, for a total transaction of $1,520,367.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,337,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,952 shares of company stock worth $3,590,787 in the last three months. Insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLWS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $529,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $595,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 49,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 9,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors own 50.01% of the company’s stock.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, dipped berries, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals.

