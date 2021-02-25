$10.96 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $10.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.51 billion and the highest is $11.41 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.16 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.62 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.