$10.96 Billion in Sales Expected for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) will report sales of $10.96 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $10.51 billion and the highest is $11.41 billion. The Progressive posted sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full year sales of $46.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.16 billion to $48.27 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $50.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.62 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGR. Barclays initiated coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.85, for a total transaction of $514,625.30. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,467 shares of company stock worth $2,195,026. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in The Progressive by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Progressive by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. increased its position in The Progressive by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 43,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,317,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 14,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $87.74 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $93.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $62.18 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

