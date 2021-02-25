10,135 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC bought a new position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 29.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison during the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 69.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 6,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY traded down $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $180.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,351. Avery Dennison Co. has a twelve month low of $76.96 and a twelve month high of $181.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.18. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 44.88% and a net margin of 7.80%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

AVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Avery Dennison from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. S&P Equity Research upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $164.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $149.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.50.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

