104,183 Shares in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Acquired by DRW Securities LLC

DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 104,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF comprises about 0.1% of DRW Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DRW Securities LLC owned 0.74% of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 166,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 26,643 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.62% of the company’s stock.

EWM traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 569,697. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a twelve month low of $19.06 and a twelve month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

