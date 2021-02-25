$105.14 Million in Sales Expected for Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) will announce sales of $105.14 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.80 million to $107.13 million. Avid Technology reported sales of $116.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year sales of $361.29 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $357.90 million to $363.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $393.90 million, with estimates ranging from $387.80 million to $405.76 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Avid Technology.

Several brokerages recently commented on AVID. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Avid Technology from $14.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $13.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Northland Securities increased their target price on Avid Technology from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NASDAQ AVID opened at $20.48 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $24.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.52. The company has a market capitalization of $905.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.63 and a beta of 1.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Impactive Capital LP increased its stake in Avid Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 6,881,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,908,000 after purchasing an additional 108,102 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avid Technology by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,365,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,535,000 after purchasing an additional 276,694 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 119.3% in the third quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 1,505,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,883,000 after purchasing an additional 818,716 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avid Technology during the third quarter worth about $6,097,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Avid Technology by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 552,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,728,000 after buying an additional 79,917 shares during the last quarter. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, a cloud-enabled solution used to edit video content; NEXIS shared storage systems; Maestro solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows; AirSpeed 5000 and AirSpeed 5500 on-air server solutions; and MediaCentral, a media production suite.

