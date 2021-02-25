10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $195.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.33% from the company’s previous close.

TXG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price objective on 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.73.

TXG stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $178.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 52 week low of $48.78 and a 52 week high of $201.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.23, for a total value of $1,134,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 501,391 shares in the company, valued at $75,825,360.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 973,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,250 shares of company stock valued at $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,013,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 45,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after buying an additional 19,448 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,105,000 after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

