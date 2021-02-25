10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $200.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Cowen from $155.00 to $200.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.13% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.73.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $1.07 on Thursday, reaching $178.36. 2,806 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.32 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.36 and its 200-day moving average is $153.00. 10x Genomics has a 1-year low of $48.78 and a 1-year high of $201.70.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total value of $1,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $1,048,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 487,191 shares in the company, valued at $68,138,533.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of TXG. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

