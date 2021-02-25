10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Price Target Raised to $215.00

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $215.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TXG. Citigroup raised their price objective on 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. 10x Genomics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.73.

NASDAQ:TXG traded down $6.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $173.10. 605,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 743,869. The company has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -130.38 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics has a 12 month low of $48.78 and a 12 month high of $201.70. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.00.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 10x Genomics will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,859,063. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.40, for a total transaction of $1,514,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 973,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,377,453.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 176,250 shares of company stock worth $27,845,638. 13.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in 10x Genomics by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

