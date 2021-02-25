1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch AG (ETR:DRI) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €26.87 ($31.61).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of 1&1 Drillisch in a report on Monday, February 15th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €31.00 ($36.47) price objective on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.20 ($23.76) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on 1&1 Drillisch and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of 1&1 Drillisch stock opened at €23.78 ($27.98) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.13. 1&1 Drillisch has a fifty-two week low of €13.29 ($15.64) and a fifty-two week high of €27.03 ($31.80). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €21.31 and a 200 day moving average price of €20.99.

1&1 Drillisch AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications provider in Germany. The company operates through Access, 5G, and Miscellaneous segments. It provides its customers with a portfolio of services and products from the fields of broadband and mobile internet. The company's wireless access and landline products include related applications, such as home networks, online storage, telephony, and video on demand or IPTV.

