115,092 Shares in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Acquired by Crabel Capital Management LLC

Crabel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 115,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,829,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of EMLC traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.84. 80,049 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172,007. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $33.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.03.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

