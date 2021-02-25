12,269 Shares in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Acquired by Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,269 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,555,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 48.6% in the 4th quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 162 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $2.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.89. 33,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,926,416. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $209.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.85. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $105.08 and a 52-week high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $139.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.11. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 31.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $249.00 to $243.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.38.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.