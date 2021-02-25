12Ships (TSHP) Price Reaches $0.0088 on Major Exchanges

12Ships (CURRENCY:TSHP) traded up 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 25th. During the last week, 12Ships has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 12Ships coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. 12Ships has a market capitalization of $43.80 million and $10.87 million worth of 12Ships was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $335.47 or 0.00709634 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 19.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00029859 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00036106 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006311 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.38 or 0.00060044 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003604 BTC.

12Ships Profile

TSHP is a coin. It launched on August 21st, 2019. 12Ships’ total supply is 4,981,830,588 coins and its circulating supply is 4,959,625,509 coins. The official website for 12Ships is www.12ships.com

According to CryptoCompare, “12Ships vision is that it will expand uses of 12SHIPS tokens by implementing a blockchain platform based on TwelveShips Mining Infrastructure and by developing a service that is beneficial and reliable for games and e-commerce, and ultimately, will create a globally trusted platform based on the blockchain. “

12Ships Coin Trading

