$13.20 Million in Sales Expected for Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) This Quarter

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021


Equities research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) will announce sales of $13.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dynavax Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.17 million and the highest is $15.22 million. Dynavax Technologies posted sales of $10.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will report full-year sales of $40.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $38.17 million to $42.22 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $215.85 million, with estimates ranging from $142.89 million to $288.81 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dynavax Technologies.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Dynavax Technologies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of DVAX opened at $9.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 1.34. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $12.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor stimulation. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older.

