135,890 Shares in General Electric (NYSE:GE) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 135,890 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of General Electric by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 13,907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 145.3% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 124,087 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 73,500 shares in the last quarter. 60.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised General Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Bank of America upped their price target on General Electric from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. DZ Bank raised General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on General Electric from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

GE traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $12.98. 1,400,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,395,422. The stock has a market cap of $113.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.44, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.45 and a 200 day moving average of $8.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

