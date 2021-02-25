$136.03 Million in Sales Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will post $136.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $131.40 million to $139.70 million. Hope Bancorp reported sales of $132.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year sales of $551.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $537.50 million to $561.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $557.77 million, with estimates ranging from $546.20 million to $572.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.02). Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 18.62% and a return on equity of 6.21%. The firm had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 453,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,933,000 after buying an additional 38,549 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,610 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Hope Bancorp by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 262,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 11,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Hope Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOPE opened at $13.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.03 and a 12 month high of $13.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Hope Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides banking services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

