$139.75 Million in Sales Expected for Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) to announce $139.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Landec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.86 million to $142.30 million. Landec posted sales of $152.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Landec will report full year sales of $542.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $538.90 million to $545.64 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $567.14 million, with estimates ranging from $564.20 million to $569.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Landec.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.24 million. Landec had a negative return on equity of 0.04% and a negative net margin of 8.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Landec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Landec currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

Shares of LNDC opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $344.55 million, a P/E ratio of -6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. Landec has a 1 year low of $7.48 and a 1 year high of $12.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

In related news, CEO Albert D. Bolles purchased 10,000 shares of Landec stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.98 per share, for a total transaction of $109,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $396,948.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Obus acquired 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $69,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,403.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 20,400 shares of company stock worth $224,844. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNDC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Landec by 6.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 53,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Landec by 26.8% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 68,695 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 14,533 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Landec by 462.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC lifted its stake in Landec by 82.5% in the third quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 25,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Landec by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

