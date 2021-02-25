155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

155675 (BLD.TO) (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating to an “outperform spec overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of 155675 (BLD.TO) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

155675 has a 12-month low of C$49.61 and a 12-month high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

