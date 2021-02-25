15,721 Shares in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Acquired by Donoghue Forlines LLC

Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Entegris during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Entegris by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.40% of the company’s stock.

ENTG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $109.07. 12,290 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,710. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.39. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.72 billion, a PE ratio of 55.77 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 26.54% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 16.58%.

In other Entegris news, SVP William James Shaner sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $307,458.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,499,236.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ENTG shares. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (up previously from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

