$16.23 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) will report $16.23 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.08 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.00 million. Agenus posted sales of $34.50 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 53%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $74.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.90 million to $80.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $64.33 million, with estimates ranging from $41.00 million to $89.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

AGEN has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Agenus in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of AGEN opened at $4.18 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.95. Agenus has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $794.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 18,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,083 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $162,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 167.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 38,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,383 shares in the last quarter. 53.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers, manufactures, and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody discovery platform for the identification of fully-human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.