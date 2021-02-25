$178.20 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will report sales of $178.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $171.70 million to $181.56 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $165.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full-year sales of $678.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $672.10 million to $681.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $748.89 million, with estimates ranging from $696.80 million to $769.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CubeSmart.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Truist lifted their price objective on CubeSmart from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised CubeSmart from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CubeSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in CubeSmart by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 279,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,831 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 4,102 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 103,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 13,147 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 44.8% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 62,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 19,491 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CubeSmart by 8.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. 99.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CubeSmart stock opened at $38.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.23, a PEG ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.38. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $19.61 and a twelve month high of $38.44.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

