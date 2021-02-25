$18.64 Million in Sales Expected for eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) will report $18.64 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for eGain’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.50 million and the highest is $18.78 million. eGain reported sales of $18.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that eGain will report full-year sales of $76.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $75.90 million to $77.01 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $86.45 million, with estimates ranging from $84.10 million to $88.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover eGain.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on eGain from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

EGAN stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.04. eGain has a 1-year low of $4.80 and a 1-year high of $20.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $355.27 million, a PE ratio of 45.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

In other news, Director Phiroz P. Darukhanavala sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total value of $289,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,675. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 34.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGAN. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in eGain by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $425,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in eGain by 298.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in eGain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

